Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Infinera alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INFN

Infinera Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.64. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.