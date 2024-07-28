Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Posts Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $34.29. 158,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,406. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at $209,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $135,821. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBCP. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

