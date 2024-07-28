Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 158,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,406. The company has a market cap of $716.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IBCP. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.
