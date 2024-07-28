Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 158,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,406. The company has a market cap of $716.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at $155,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $135,821. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBCP. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBCP

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.