Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NARI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NARI

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 865,359 shares in the company, valued at $43,380,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $275,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,085.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,380,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,293 shares of company stock worth $13,113,558. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,501,000 after purchasing an additional 255,182 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Inari Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,555 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,827,000 after purchasing an additional 107,622 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.