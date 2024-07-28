IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Update

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
IG Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IGGHY remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. IG Group has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.52.
IG Group Company Profile
