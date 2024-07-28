IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Update

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IGGHY remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. IG Group has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

