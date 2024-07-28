iExec RLC (RLC) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $128.56 million and $6.46 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00002614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,985.97 or 1.00042807 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00072511 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.74338856 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $6,429,793.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

