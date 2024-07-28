Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,240,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 25,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

HBAN opened at $15.13 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,165 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,069 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

