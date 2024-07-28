Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Sells $499,290.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

