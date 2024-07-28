Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $23.32.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.