Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $216.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $224.52.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $157,276.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,252.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $157,276.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,252.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $3,481,713.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,617. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth $1,116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 425,175.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,143.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

