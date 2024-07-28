Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Short Interest Update

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of HSPO opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Get Horizon Space Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Space Acquisition I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 528,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 382,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $816,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.