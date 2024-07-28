Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HMN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. 545,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,648. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

