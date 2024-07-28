Hood River Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,876 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDxHealth were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MDxHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $17,906,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDxHealth by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MDXH traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.75. 19,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. MDxHealth SA has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MDxHealth SA will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

