Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $4.76 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of MKS Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,672,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,966,000 after purchasing an additional 581,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $21,052,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI stock traded up $4.84 on Friday, reaching $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,729. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.86.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

