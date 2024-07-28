Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Datadog by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Datadog by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $10,739,736.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $10,739,736.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,482,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,606 shares of company stock valued at $103,799,779 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.31. 3,817,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

