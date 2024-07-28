Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $316.96

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.96 ($4.10) and traded as low as GBX 314.50 ($4.07). Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.20), with a volume of 173,387 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.30) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

Hollywood Bowl Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £557.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 316.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of GBX 3.98 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hollywood Bowl Group

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 28,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.31), for a total transaction of £96,173.73 ($124,384.03). Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

