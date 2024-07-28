Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENOY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,603. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.