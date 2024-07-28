HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSTM

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.88 million, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 172.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 405.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 80.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.