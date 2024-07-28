Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,564 shares of company stock worth $54,889. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $456.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

