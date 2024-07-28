HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $396.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $376.00 to $396.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.72.

NYSE HCA opened at $354.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.11. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $356.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

