Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,608 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $56,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Hasbro by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. 2,088,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.