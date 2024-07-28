Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,213,800 shares, a growth of 140.1% from the June 30th total of 505,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Harbour Energy stock remained flat at $3.96 during midday trading on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

