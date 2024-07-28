HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Zacks reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $606.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HarborOne Bancorp

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.