Guardian Capital Advisors LP Invests $224,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $119.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,589,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.32. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $175.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

