Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $692,000 Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,605 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAC. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.3 %

TransAlta stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. 828,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

About TransAlta

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $702.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

