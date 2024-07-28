Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Up 24.3% in July

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

GGAL stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. 308,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,203. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.6575 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $67,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $235,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $306,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.