Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.93 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $113,506.97 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,063.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.52 or 0.00581035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00105135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00033620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00238147 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00045823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00067379 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.