Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168,054 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Graco worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,724 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Graco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,802,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,941,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Graco by 14.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,618,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Graco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.42. 1,009,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,988. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.