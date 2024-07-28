Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLNG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. Golar LNG has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $36.52.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 32.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 870,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 74.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 433,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,102,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

