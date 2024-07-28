Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Shares of CO opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
