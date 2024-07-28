Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 56.8% in July

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,635. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $776.85 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

