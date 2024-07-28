Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 9,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. Bank of America raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 4,466,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,015. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 36.16%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

