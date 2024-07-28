Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.14.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $141.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.34.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 241,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

