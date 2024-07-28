General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Update

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 197.8% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance

GEVI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,695. General Enterprise Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative return on equity of 382.83% and a negative net margin of 1,477.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

