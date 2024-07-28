General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.400-14.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.8 billion-$48.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.7 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.33.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.40. 1,079,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.65 and its 200 day moving average is $282.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,636 shares of company stock valued at $20,209,317. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

