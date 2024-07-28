GateToken Market Capitalization Tops $715.74 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, GateToken has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $7.68 or 0.00011295 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $715.74 million and $1.76 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,030.79 or 1.00082069 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00071594 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,224,864 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,224,861.90349661 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.6643729 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,280,372.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

