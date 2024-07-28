GateToken (GT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.30 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.64 or 0.00011254 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $712.66 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,967.57 or 1.00060428 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,224,862 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,224,861.90349661 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.67456461 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,438,162.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.