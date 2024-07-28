Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 356,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66,888 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $53,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $38,727,000. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,739 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Garmin by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 176,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $20,848,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.94. 1,059,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.80 and its 200 day moving average is $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

