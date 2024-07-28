Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 268,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,179. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $57.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

