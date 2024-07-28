Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 758 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,125,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,279,932,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 130,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,496,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 414,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,414,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 96,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,775 shares of company stock worth $21,802,690. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $273.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.16 and its 200 day moving average is $249.22. The company has a market cap of $197.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $277.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

