Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,500 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Viasat were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 40.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,316 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 1,752.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150,752 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 11.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Viasat by 12.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Viasat Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.35. 2,775,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,327. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

