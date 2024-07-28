Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,990 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GEHC stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,851. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

