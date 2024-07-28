Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,500 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Valvoline worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Valvoline by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 707,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,233. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

