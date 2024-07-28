Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,017 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Haynes International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Haynes International by 67.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAYN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.78. 74,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

