Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

ES stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. 3,160,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,371. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

