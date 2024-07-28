Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 400 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after buying an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $31,504,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hawkins by 116.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 56,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,255. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $110.53.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

