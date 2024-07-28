Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 3,777 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Ambarella by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 2,042.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,297 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ambarella by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,850. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

