Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 2,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Veritex worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 235,154 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Veritex by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 395,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 128,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,795,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.38. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VBTX

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.