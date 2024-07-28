Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 1,547 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.50% of Marine Products worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Marine Products by 10.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Marine Products by 147.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Stock Up 2.0 %

MPX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. 34,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. Marine Products Co. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marine Products Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Marine Products

(Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.