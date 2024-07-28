Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

NYSE:AOS traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.85. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

